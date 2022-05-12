Molecular Templates GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beats by $0.04, revenue of $8.49M beats by $3.35M
May 12, 2022 4:39 PM ETMolecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Molecular Templates press release (NASDAQ:MTEM): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $8.49M (+163.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.35M.
- “We continue to make meaningful progress in advancing our pipeline of ETBs,” said Eric Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive and Chief Scientific Officer of Molecular Templates. “We recently commenced dosing in Cohort 3 of our Phase 1 study of MT-6402 in PD-L1+ patients. We intend to report additional data from this study in the second half of the year. Dose finding in the MT-5111 and MT-0169 programs is ongoing with clinical data expected this year. We look forward to continued momentum across our pipeline in 2022, including filing an IND for MT-8421, our ETB targeting CTLA-4, and advancing our earlier stage pipeline of ETBs targeting TIGIT, TROP-2, and BCMA.”