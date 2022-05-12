Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares surged in extended trading on Thursday after pushing ahead of analyst estimates on earnings.

The Redwood, California-based social commerce marketplace reported a GAAP loss of just $0.18 alongside revenue of $90.9 million, bettering estimates set at $ -0.25 and $87.66 million.

“We continue to innovate for both buyers and sellers and completed the rollout of our Shop by Trend feature as well as a redesign of our feed and shop tabs during the first quarter,” CEO Manish Chandra said. “Our investments in product innovation and marketing contributed to record Active Buyer growth to 7.8 million in the first quarter, up 16% from the same period last year.”

Gross Merchandise Volume was also noted as a positive by Chandra, ticking in at $493.4 million, an increase of 12% from 2021 and marking the 17th straight quarter of GMV growth.

Shares gained about 3.4% shortly after the report hit newswires.

However, an initial jump in shares appeared to be held back by the company’s guidance that forecast a step back in both revenue and EBITDA dynamics.

Management now expects revenue for the coming quarter to reach a range of $86 million to $88 million, while adjusted EBITDA should fall in a range between a $9 million and $11 million loss. Both figures would be worse than the numbers reported on Thursday.

Read more on the details of the report.