CuriosityStream gains after committing to positive cash flow
May 12, 2022 4:45 PM ETCuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) has risen 10.2% in light postmarket trading after a mixed first quarter where it trimmed losses slightly and set new financial targets.
- Revenues grew by 77% to $17.6 million, riding on similarly strong subscriber growth: Total paying subscribers rose 50% to about 24 million.
- Gross profit bumped up to $5.8 million from a year-ago $5.7 million, and net loss narrowed to $15.9 million from a prior-year loss of $18.8 million.
- More important, the company is now making a commitment to positive cash flows: It says it will hit positive operating cash flow from the first quarter of 2023, and maintain a minimum balance of $50 million in cash, restricted cash, and saleable investments.
- CEO Clint Stinchcomb praised the growth and "industry-leading" retention rates. "With the commitment to positive cash flow from operations we are announcing today, we are firmly establishing Curiosity as an enduring company that will continue to delight our subscribers in the years to come," he adds.
- For the first half of the year, the company expects revenue of $38 million-$40 million, and EBITDA between -$35 million and -$33 million.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.