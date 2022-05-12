Fortress Biotech Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.08, revenue of $23.93M beats by $3.26M

May 12, 2022 4:47 PM ETFortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Fortress Biotech press release (NASDAQ:FBIO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $23.93M (+106.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.26M.
  • Positive topline results from registration-enabling study of cosibelimab in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma announced in January 2022; BLA submission expected in 2022.
  • "We believe that we are well-positioned for success with multiple product candidates and remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value through asset monetizations, equity holdings/appreciation in our subsidiaries and partner companies, annual equity dividends and royalty revenues.”
