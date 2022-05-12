Enfusion GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.03, revenue of $34.14M beats by $1.1M
May 12, 2022 4:49 PM ETEnfusion, Inc. (ENFN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Enfusion press release (NYSE:ENFN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $34.14M (+40.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.1M.
- Second Quarter 2022 Outlook:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $35 million to $36 million vs. $35.50M consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $4 million to $4.5 million.
- Full Year 2022 Outlook:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $148.1 million to $151.1 million vs. $148.47M consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $17.2 million to $19.2 million.