VYNE Therapeutics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.25, revenue of $0.18M misses by $0.19M
May 12, 2022 4:51 PM ETVYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- VYNE Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:VYNE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $0.18M (-21.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.19M.
- “Looking ahead, we plan to report Phase 2a safety and efficacy results for FMX114 by the end of the second quarter. We are pleased with our toxicology and scale-up activities for VYN201 and remain on schedule to initiate our first in-human clinical study for our lead indication in the second half of this year. In addition, we continue to work with our partner In4Derm on final candidate selection for VYN202,” continued Mr. Domzalski. “We look forward to providing updates to investors throughout the year as we advance our pipeline of proprietary immuno-inflammatory therapeutics.”