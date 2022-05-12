Adverum Biotechnologies GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.07
May 12, 2022 4:52 PM ETAdverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Adverum Biotechnologies press release (NASDAQ:ADVM): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.07.
- “We remain on track to dose the first patient in our planned Phase 2 trial of ADVM-022 in wet age-related macular degeneration in the third quarter of 2022,” stated Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “We are pleased with the feedback we received following the Type C meeting we requested with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and we are confident in the ADVM-022 clinical development program we are advancing. We look forward to evaluating ADVM-022 at the 2 X 10^11 vg/eye dose and a new, lower 6 X 10^10 vg/eye dose, with enhanced prophylactic steroid regimens, including local steroids and a combination of local and systemic steroids.”