Harpoon Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.62 misses by $0.07, revenue of $5.91M misses by $2.17M
May 12, 2022 4:55 PM ETHarpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Harpoon Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:HARP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.62 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $5.91M (-34.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.17M.
- “We continue to advance our robust pipeline of T cell engagers and explore their therapeutic potential in areas of unmet medical need,” said Julie Eastland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics. “We anticipate upcoming milestones in the second half of the year for our lead programs from our TriTAC® platform and our next generation ProTriTAC® T cell engager HPN601 in solid tumors. We look forward to sharing our progress as we work to bring these important therapeutic options to patients.”