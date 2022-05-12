Blue Bird Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.21, revenue of $207.7M beats by $57.05M

May 12, 2022 4:56 PM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Blue Bird press release (NASDAQ:BLBD): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $207.7M (+26.1% Y/Y) beats by $57.05M.
  • Order backlog at a record 6,600 buses, worth approximately $700 million.
  • Electric Type C & D Bus Backlog of nearly 360 units;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(10.7)M
  • Outlook: The company said: "Given what we have seen in the recent months, we are revising our guidance for fiscal 2022 to Net Revenue of $800-900M vs. consensus of $751.20M, Adj. EBITDA of $20-30M and Adj. Free Cash Flow of $15-25M."
