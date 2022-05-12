General Electric (NYSE:GE) expects improvement across its businesses in this year's H2 despite inflationary and supply chain pressures, CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe said Thursday, according to Reuters.

While the company has not seen any "material" change in the COVID-19 situation in China, "we have a path to significant growth in the second half," Happe told the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference, saying GE (GE) has raised prices for its products, invoked price escalation clauses in its service contracts, and is trying to find alternative sources for parts and improve productivity to reduce costs.

Happe said GE (GE) expects H2 will generate ~55% of full-year projected revenue, 65% of operating profit, 75%-80% of net earnings, and more than 100% of free cash flow, lifted by "significant" growth in its aviation and healthcare businesses.

GE (GE) has said it expects to generate $5.5B-$6.5B in free cash flow this year, and Happe said the company expects to burn cash in the current quarter even while seeing "a path to $7B of free cash flow."

General Electric (GE) said last month that it was trending toward the lower end of its full-year earnings forecast.