Silverback Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.03
May 12, 2022 5:04 PM ETSilverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Silverback Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SBTX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.03.
- CEO comment: “We believe that activating the immune response is an important component of a functional cure and may be combined with treatments that target the HBV life cycle to improve durability. Our team is on track to complete a regulatory submission in the fourth quarter of 2022, enabling the planned initiation of the single ascending dose healthy volunteer cohort of the Phase 1 study in the first quarter of 2023. We plan to report data from this cohort in the second half of 2023.”