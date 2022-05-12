Silverback Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.03

May 12, 2022 5:04 PM ETSilverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Silverback Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SBTX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.03.
  • CEO comment: “We believe that activating the immune response is an important component of a functional cure and may be combined with treatments that target the HBV life cycle to improve durability. Our team is on track to complete a regulatory submission in the fourth quarter of 2022, enabling the planned initiation of the single ascending dose healthy volunteer cohort of the Phase 1 study in the first quarter of 2023. We plan to report data from this cohort in the second half of 2023.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.