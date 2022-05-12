Checkmate Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.73 beats by $0.02
May 12, 2022 5:05 PM ETCheckmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CMPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:CMPI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.73 beats by $0.02.
- “We remain focused on the execution of the clinical program for vidutolimod and are delighted with the opportunity to become part of Regeneron, who will help to accelerate the development of vidutolimod as a potential novel treatment for multiple tumor types,” said Alan Bash, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkmate. “This is an exciting opportunity for all stakeholders as we bring this innovative medicine forward and work to make a meaningful difference for patients with difficult to treat cancers.”