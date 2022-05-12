Co-Diagnostics up 11% in post market following quarterly top and bottom line beats

May 12, 2022 5:08 PM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is up 11% in post-market trading after the company's Q1 2022 results beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • Net income of $11.7M ($0.34 per share diluted) was a 48% increase compared to the prior-year period.
  • Revenue of $22.7M, a ~13% year-over-year increase, was due to the launch of the Logix Smart COVID-19 test.
  • Co-Diagnostics (CODX) said it was not providing guidance due to fewer mask mandates, the spread of COVID-19 variants, and low vaccination rates in many parts of the world making it difficult to predict COVID test sales.
  • The molecular diagnostics company ended the quarter with $97.4M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance views Co-Diagnostics (CODX) as a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.