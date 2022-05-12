Co-Diagnostics up 11% in post market following quarterly top and bottom line beats
May 12, 2022 5:08 PM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is up 11% in post-market trading after the company's Q1 2022 results beat on the top and bottom lines.
- Net income of $11.7M ($0.34 per share diluted) was a 48% increase compared to the prior-year period.
- Revenue of $22.7M, a ~13% year-over-year increase, was due to the launch of the Logix Smart COVID-19 test.
- Co-Diagnostics (CODX) said it was not providing guidance due to fewer mask mandates, the spread of COVID-19 variants, and low vaccination rates in many parts of the world making it difficult to predict COVID test sales.
- The molecular diagnostics company ended the quarter with $97.4M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
