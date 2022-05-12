Houlihan Lokey Q4 earnings helped by GCA deal, closed transactions
May 12, 2022 5:08 PM ETHoulihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Q4 earnings were highlighted by the company's acquisition of GCA Corporation in Oct. 2021, as well as a boost to the number of closed transaction during the quarter.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.30 in Q4 topped the average analyst estimate of $1.27 but down from $1.51 in Q1 of last year.
- Revenue of $471.2M in Q4 missed the Wall Street consensus of $473M and slid from $500.7M in the year-ago period, driven by the GCA deal in the prior quarter, in addition to a big increase in the number of closed transactions and the average transaction fee on closed transaction for its Corporate Finance segment, the company said.
- Q4 adjusted operating income of $122M declined from $146.91M in Q1 a year ago.
- Expenses as a percentage of revenue was 62.1% in Q4 vs. 63.3% in Q4 vs. 63.3% in the year-ago quarter.
- Earlier, Houlihan Lokey lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.53 per share.