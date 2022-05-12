Innodata Inc GAAP EPS of -$0.10, revenue of $21.19M
May 12, 2022 5:10 PM ETInnodata Inc. (INOD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Innodata Inc press release (NASDAQ:INOD): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.10.
- Revenue of $21.19M (+32.7% Y/Y).
- "Because our book of business is cash generative, we anticipate funding these substantial investments from our internal resources. Based upon current assumptions and expectations, we are budgeting to be cash flow positive by the end of 2022, with significant increases in cash flow expected thereafter. With $15 million of cash and no debt, we do not expect to need external financing to execute our plan," the company said.