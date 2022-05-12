Amylyx Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.93 misses by $0.19
May 12, 2022 5:11 PM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:AMLX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.93 misses by $0.19.
- “We are encouraged by the overall progress Amylyx made over the first quarter of 2022. We are continuing to engage with regulators throughout the review process to move AMX0035 toward potential regulatory approvals as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Josh Cohen, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Amylyx. “We remain confident in the safety and efficacy data on AMX0035. These data have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Muscle & Nerve, and as we have heard from the ALS community, there is a crucial need for new and effective treatments in ALS.”