Vincerx Pharma GAAP EPS of -$0.79 misses by $0.03

May 12, 2022 5:13 PM ETVincerx, Inc. (VINC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Vincerx Pharma press release (NASDAQ:VINC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.79 misses by $0.03.
  • “Looking to the second half of this year and into 2023, we look forward to continuing to advance our preclinical bioconjugation platform – a diverse, modular platform of linkers and payloads that can be conjugated with antibodies and small molecules to create novel targeted therapeutics for a broad range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. We remain on track to file an IND in the second half of this year for VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate (SMDC) engineered to bind an αvß3 integrin adhesion molecule that is abundantly expressed in advanced metastatic solid tumors. αvß3 is a hallmark of aggressive cancers and poor prognosis. We also remain on-target to file INDs in the second half of 2023 for our two initial antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), VIP943, an anti-IL3RA-KSPi, and VIP924, an anti-CXCR5-KSPi, both with a CellTrapper™ moiety. From a financial perspective, our current cash resources position us to continue to pursue our upcoming regulatory and clinical milestones,” concluded Dr. Hamdy.
