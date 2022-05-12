Bringing inflation down will include some pain, Fed chair Jerome Powell says

"Inflation is just way too high here in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview on American Public Radio's Marketplace program.

And the central bank's tools for taming that inflation is only focused on demand. "And supply is a big part of the story here," he said.

For months, the Fed was expecting that supply-chain issues would iron themselves out as manufacturing recovered from the pandemic. But that took longer than the policymakers expected.

In addition to the supply chain issues and the robust demand for goods and services, there are other factors such as the war in Ukraine and new lockdowns in China to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"So the question whether we can execute a soft landing or not, it may actually depend on factors that we don't control," Powell said Thursday.

The Fed has the tools and the resolve to bring inflation back down to its target of 2%, he said. "I will also say that the process of getting inflation down to 2% will also include some pain, but ultimately the most painful thing would be if we were to fail to deal with it and inflation were to get entrenched in the economy at high levels, and we know what that's like."

"I think the one thing we really cannot do is to fail to restore price stability," Powell said. "Nothing in the economy works, the economy doesn't work for anybody without price stability."

If the economy performs as the Fed expects, the central bank will raise the interest rate an additional 50 basis points at each of the next two meetings, he said. "If things come in better than we expect, then we're prepared to do less. If they come in worse than we expect, then we're prepared to do more," he said.

That paves the way for a 75-bp rate hike if economic data shows inflation isn't subsiding as expected.

Earlier Thursday, Powell was confirmed by the Senate for his second term as head of the U.S. central bank in a bipartisan 80-19 vote.

