LiqTech International announces public offering of stock, pre-funded warrants

May 12, 2022 5:20 PM ETLiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) said Thursday it commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of newly issued shares or pre-funded warrants in lieu of shares.
  • LIQT expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares sold in the offering.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes and repaying all or a portion of its outstanding senior convertible note.
  • There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms.
