Taboola.com beats by $0.025, revenue misses by $1.91M, lowers FY22 guidance
May 12, 2022 5:21 PM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Taboola.com press release (NASDAQ:TBLA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.085 beats by $0.025.
- Revenue of $354.7M (+17.1% Y/Y) misses by $1.91M.
- Shares -5%
For the Second Quarter 2022, the Company currently expects:
- Revenues of $325 to $345 million vs. $385.44M
- Gross Profit of $104 to $114 million
- ex-TAC Gross Profit of $132 to $142 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $23 to $28 million
- Non-GAAP Net Income of $6 to $11 million
- FY22 Guidance:
- Revenue of $1.5B-$1.54B vs. $1.64B consensus
- Gross Profit of $485 to $505 million
- ex-TAC Gross Profit of $595 to $615 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $152 to $160 million
- Non-GAAP Net Income of $83 to $91 million