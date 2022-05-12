Taboola.com beats by $0.025, revenue misses by $1.91M, lowers FY22 guidance

May 12, 2022 5:21 PM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Taboola.com press release (NASDAQ:TBLA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.085 beats by $0.025.
  • Revenue of $354.7M (+17.1% Y/Y) misses by $1.91M.
  • Shares -5%

  • For the Second Quarter 2022, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $325 to $345 million vs. $385.44M
  • Gross Profit of $104 to $114 million
  • ex-TAC Gross Profit of $132 to $142 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23 to $28 million
  • Non-GAAP Net Income of $6 to $11 million
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Revenue of $1.5B-$1.54B vs. $1.64B consensus
  • Gross Profit of $485 to $505 million
  • ex-TAC Gross Profit of $595 to $615 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $152 to $160 million
  • Non-GAAP Net Income of $83 to $91 million
