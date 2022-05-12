Cingulate GAAP EPS of -$0.44
May 12, 2022 5:29 PM ETCingulate Inc. (CING)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cingulate press release (NASDAQ:CING): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.44.
- “At its core, Cingulate has maintained a primary focus on addressing patients’ suboptimal treatment outcomes and overcoming unmet needs due to the limitations of current standard of care treatments,” said Cingulate Chief Science Officer Raul Silva, M.D. “Anxiety affects millions of individuals every day, and many of the available treatments are either addicting or abusable, of abbreviated duration, and need to be taken up to three times daily. CTx-2103 has the potential to address and remedy these shortcomings through a precise, single-dose therapeutic approach.”