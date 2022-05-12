Aurora Cannabis sees quarterly EBITDA loss narrow even as revenue falls

May 12, 2022 5:36 PM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) saw its Q3 2022 EBITDA net loss narrow 41% to C$12.3M compared to the prior-year period despite a decrease in net revenue.
  • Net revenue fell 9% year-over-year to C$50.4M. The Canadian licensed producer was hurt in the quarter by a 43% drop in consumer cannabis revenue to C$10.3M. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) attributed the decline to industry-wide pricing pressures and the closing of retail stores that offered premium products.
  • Looking ahead, the company boosted it target for annual expenses to C$150M-C$170M by 1H 2023, up from C$60M-$C-80M before.
