General Motors (NYSE:GM) has agreed to raise wages 8.5% for workers at its giant truck factory in central Mexico, the plant's new union said on Thursday.

Employees at the plant have said they earn less than $25/day, compared with a range of $18-$32/hour at GM plants in the U.S.; an 8.5% raise would mean an additional ~$2/day for the average worker plus bonuses, according to Bloomberg.

The new SINTTIA union had pushed for raises above inflation, which accelerated in April to 7.68% in Mexico, initially proposing a 19.2% increase; General Motors (GM) countered with an offer of 3.5%.

The deal also includes improved benefits, additional quarterly bonuses, vacation time and grocery vouchers, the union said.

Earlier this year, SINTTIA became the first independent union at the plant in one of the first union elections under the new USMCA trade deal.

Rising raw material costs have reduced the attractiveness of the push to electric vehicles, Wells Fargo said this week in downgrading GM shares to a Sell equivalent.