Africa Oil Q1 results - cash flows in while investors wait for Venus appraisal
May 12, 2022 6:13 PM ETAOIFFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF) reported Q1 results after market close Thursday, highlighting a meaningful dividend receipt, showcasing the Company's recent Namibia exploration success, and reiterating management's plan to search for accretive acquisitions:
- Earnings - the company generated 9c of earnings per diluted share in Q1 2022, up from 8c per diluted share during the same period in 2021.
- Cash flow - cash rose to $141m at quarter end, up from $59m at year-end 2021, as the company received a $100m dividend from its 50% stake in Prime.
- Exploration - CEO Hill said, "I view the news of the Venus light oil discovery as the most important and exciting update in the first quarter ... we can look forward to the high-impact Venus appraisal drilling program and the Gazania exploration well later this year."
- Capital allocation - the board remains focused on accretive acquisitions, after announcing its 5c/s annual dividend earlier in the year.
Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF) is a unique investment case. Following the latest Prime dividend, cash on balance sheet less all outstanding liabilities stands at ~$97m (~10% of market cap). Net debt at Prime fell during the quarter, suggesting the current dividend (~10% of Africa Oil's market cap) payout is more-or-less sustainable. And on top of the clean balance sheet and robust dividend income, Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF) has exposure to what could become the largest deep water find in history.