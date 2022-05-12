Boeing (NYSE:BA) closed -4.8% in Thursday's trading, touching a new two-year intraday low $120.28, and shares have shed 26% since the company's big Q1 earnings miss on April 27, when it also said it would pause production of the 777X at least through 2023.

CEO David Calhoun had to defend the company's engineering culture after a raft of cost overruns and stretched certification timelines.

Just-released monthly figures showed rival Airbus had pulled ahead of Boeing net new jet orders so far this year.

Qantas Airways said recently it would order dozens of planes from Airbus, replacing Boeing (BA) planes and illustrating serious gaps in its commercial aircraft product portfolio.

This week, Boeing (BA) investors were confronted with the potential for a stock dilution when CFO Brian West said "all options are on the table" after being asked if a share sale might be possible when conditions improve.

Boeing (BA) could use the cash after the twin problems of the 737 MAX grounding and the COVID-led damage to air travel have badly damaged its balance sheet, but investors may not be in a forgiving mood with shares down 40% YTD.

Before the second MAX crash in March 2019, Boeing (BA) reported ~$7B in cash against $15B in short- and long-term debt on its books; the company generated $13.6B in free cash flow in 2018.

Currently, the company has ~$12B in cash and $58B in short- and long-term debt, while analysts forecast $900M in free cash flow generation in 2022.

What’s more, Boeing (BA) has much more net debt than Airbus, which has ~$16B in cash against $13B in debt.

Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value says he would look to buy Boeing shares when they tumble below $100.