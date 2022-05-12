Chevron (NYSE:CVX) unveiled a partnership on Thursday between its Chevron New Ventures subsidiary and Indonesia's PT Pertamina to explore potential lower carbon business opportunities in Indonesia.

Aimed at serving local and potentially regional customers, the companies said they will consider novel geothermal technologies; carbon offsets through nature-based solutions; carbon capture, utilization and storage; as well as lower carbon hydrogen development, production, storage and transport.

Chevron (CVX) said the partnership is part of efforts from both companies to support the Indonesian government's net zero emission target in 2060; the government also plans to have renewable energy as 23% of its target output by 2025.

"Berkshire Hathaway is making the wrong call on Chevron," whose valuation likely will come back to earth, The Value Portfolio writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.