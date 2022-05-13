The volatility in rates for midsize tankers since Russia's invasion of Ukraine will remain a constant in the months to come as the market adjusts to disruptions in trade flows, Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) CEO Kevin MacKay said on Thursday, S&P Global Platts reports.

"Since late February, the Aframax and Suezmax sectors had exhibited significant rate volatility with rates averaging well above the depressed levels seen earlier in the year and throughout 2021," MacKay reportedly said during the company's earnings conference call. "We expect this volatility to be an ongoing feature of the market in the near term."

European crude imports have supported U.S. Gulf Coast exports, with the four-week moving average for USGC crude export volumes in the period ending May 6 reaching 3.61M bbl/day, its highest level since March 2020, according to S&P Global Platts.

Teekay (TNK) said it sees midsize tanker ton-mile demand continuing to benefit from the shift in trade flows as Europe seeks barrels from the USGC as well as from West Africa and the Persian Gulf.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) rose nearly 4% in Thursday's trading after reporting a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.41/share, smaller than a $0.65/share loss in the year-earlier quarter.