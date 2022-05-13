CD&R said near deal to purchase Roper Technologies unit for $3B

May 12, 2022

  • Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is said close to an agreement to buy a majority stake in Roper Technologies' process-technology unit in a deal valued at $3 billion.

  • A deal could be announced as soon as this month, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • The news comes after Bloomberg reported in October that Roper (NYSE:ROP) was exploring the sale of its process technology division in a transaction that could bring in as much as $3 billion.

  • In October Roper (ROP) agreed to sell its TransCore business to Singapore Technologies Engineering for $2.68B, and earlier today agreed to sell its CIVCO Radiotherapy unit for ~$120M.

