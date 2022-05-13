Starbucks gains as interim CEO Schultz buys $10M worth of stock

May 12, 2022 10:15 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) rose 1.6% in after hours trading after it was disclosed that interim CEO Howard Schultz scooped up $10 million worth of the coffee shop chain's stock this week.
  • Schultz purchased 137,500 shares on Tuesday in two transactions for prices of $72.61 and $73.10 a share, according to a regulatory filing.
  • Schultz, the founder of Starbucks, returned as CEO for the third time early last month after former CEO Kevin Johnson announced his retirement in March.
  • Also see from earlier Thursday, Starbucks has hit a 52-week low amid unionization and COVID headwinds. Is it time to buy?
