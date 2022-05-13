Great Panther Mining GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $33.43M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 13, 2022 12:55 AM ETGreat Panther Mining Limited (GPL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Great Panther Mining press release (NYSE:GPL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $33.43M (-36.4% Y/Y).
- Consolidated metal production of 17,913 gold equivalent ounces, inclusive of 14,319 gold ounces and 173,698 silver ounces; planned stripping contributing to higher costs, expected to normalize in H2 2022.
- Consolidated cash costs of $1,725 per gold ounce sold compared with $954 in the first quarter of 2021.
- Consolidated all-in-sustaining-costs, excluding corporate G&A, of $2,740 per gold ounce sold compared with $1,557 for the same period in 2021
- EBITDA of negative $1.2 million compared with EBITDA of $10.3 million for Q1 2021.
- The Company's operations are on track to meet previously announced consolidated production guidance for 2022 of 100,000 to 119,000 Au eq. As disclosed in the Company's news release dated January 19, 2022, the second half of 2022 is expected to account for a least 65% of annual production guidance.