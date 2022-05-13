Japan +2.59%.

China +0.56%.

Hong Kong +2.00%

Australia +1.77%.

India +0.80%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones shed 103.81 points, or 0.33%, to 31,730.30, S&P 500 declined 0.13% to 3,930.08, while Nasdaq up 6.72 points or 0.06% at 11370.95.

New Zealand April manufacturing PMI 51.2 (prior 53.8).

U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that getting inflation under control won’t be easy and warned he could not promise a so-called soft landing for the economy.

Concerns over inflation and the economic outlook have weighed on global investor sentiment in recent days, with riskier assets such as tech stocks and cryptocurrencies taking a hit.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.52% to $109.08 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 1.36% to $107.57 per barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.81%; S&P 500 +0.99%; Nasdaq +1.42%.