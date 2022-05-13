Nexus REIT reports Q1 results
May 13, 2022 3:07 AM ETNexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nexus REIT press release (OTC:EFRTF): Q1 Occupancy of 97% at March 31, 2022, increased from 96% at December 31, 2021 and 94% at March 31, 2021.
- Property revenues of C$31.7M vs. C$16.59M a year ago quarter.
- Q1 2022 Same Property NOI of C$10.1 million decreased 3.2% as compared to Q1 2021 and 3.2% as compared to Q4 2021.
- Q1 2022 Normalized FFO per unit of C$0.192, as compared to C$0.194 for Q4 2021 and C$0.203 for Q1 2021.
- Q1 2022 Normalized AFFO per unit of C$0.165, as compared to C$0.173 for Q4 2021 and C$0.183 for Q1 2021.
- Q1 2022 Normalized AFFO payout ratio of 96.7%, as compared to 96.5% for Q4 2021 and 87.7% for Q1 2021.
- NAV per unit increased to C$12.35 at March 31, 2022 as compared to C$12.18 at December 31, 2021 and C$10.09 at March 31, 2021.