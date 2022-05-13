NorthWest Healthcare Properties reports Q1 results

  • NorthWest Healthcare Properties press release (OTC:NWHUF): Q1 Revenue of C$102.68M (+10.9% Y/Y).
  • AFFO of C$0.21 per unit is comparable year over year.
  • AFFO payout ratio of 95% based on the REIT's C$0.80 per unit annual distribution.
  • Total assets under management increased 23.7% year over year to C$9.5 billion.
  • Total capital deployed in fee bearing vehicles is C$5.6 billion up 19.1% year over year. Undeployed capital in existing fee bearing vehicles totals C$4.8 billion.
  • Net asset value per unit increased by 15.4% year over year to C$14.73.
  • Debt to Gross Book Value - Including Convertible Debentures of 42.5% has decreased 180 bp, year over year.
