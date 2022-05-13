NorthWest Healthcare Properties reports Q1 results
May 13, 2022 3:12 AM ETNorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NorthWest Healthcare Properties press release (OTC:NWHUF): Q1 Revenue of C$102.68M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- AFFO of C$0.21 per unit is comparable year over year.
- AFFO payout ratio of 95% based on the REIT's C$0.80 per unit annual distribution.
- Total assets under management increased 23.7% year over year to C$9.5 billion.
- Total capital deployed in fee bearing vehicles is C$5.6 billion up 19.1% year over year. Undeployed capital in existing fee bearing vehicles totals C$4.8 billion.
- Net asset value per unit increased by 15.4% year over year to C$14.73.
- Debt to Gross Book Value - Including Convertible Debentures of 42.5% has decreased 180 bp, year over year.