Itafos GAAP EPS of $0.22, revenue of $149.9M beats by $38.09M; updates FY22 guidance

May 13, 2022 3:31 AM ETItafos Inc. (MBCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Itafos press release (OTCPK:MBCF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.22.
  • Revenue of $149.9M (+66.4% Y/Y) beats by $38.09M.

  • Revised FY 2022 Guidance: adjusted EBITDA guidance of $210-230 million (previously $190-230 million) to reflect the Company’s view of H2 2021 prices and input costs at Conda.

  • Net income guidance of $80-95 million (previously $65-95 million) to reflect the revised adjusted EBITDA guidance.

  • Basic earnings guidance of C$0.55-0.65/share (previously C$/0.44-0.65/share) to reflect the revised adjusted EBITDA guidance.

  • Maintenance capex guidance of $15M -23M (previously $13-23 million); growth capex guidance of $15-22 million (previously $12-22 million); and free cash flow guidance of $150-165 million (previously $135-165 million) to reflect the revised adjusted EBITDA guidance.

