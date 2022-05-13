Nordic Nanovector ASA reports Q1 results
May 13, 2022 3:51 AM ETNordic Nanovector ASA (NRNVF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nordic Nanovector ASA press release (OTCPK:NRNVF): Q1 comprehensive loss for the first quarter 2022 amounted to NOK 105.1 million (loss of NOK 102.1 million).
- Cash and cash equivalents amounted to NOK 356.3 million at the end of March 2022, compared to NOK 277.7 million at the end of December 2021, and NOK 497.9 million at the end of March 2021.
- The company's current cash position will support its operations into H1'2023 and will enable further preparatory work on the potential Betalutin® BLA filing and planning for commercialisation to be undertaken.