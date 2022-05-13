Capstone Copper Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.14, revenue of C$268.1M

May 13, 2022 3:57 AM ETCapstone Copper Corp. (CSCCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Capstone Copper press release (OTCPK:CSCCF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.14.
  • Revenue of C$268.1M (+31.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of C$123.4 million compared to C$118.7 million in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 2022 consolidated production of 22,500 tonnes of copper is higher than the 21,700 tonnes in Q1 2021 and primarily relates to addition of nine-day production at the Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde mines.
  • During the nine months from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, Capstone Copper expects to produce between 136,000 and 150,00 tonnes of copper at C1 cash costs of between C$2.55 and C$2.70 per pound payable copper produced.
