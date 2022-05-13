European stocks climb as global markets look for rebound, with investors assessing the outlook for inflation and interest rates

May 13, 2022 4:40 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • London +1.38%.
  • Germany +1.40%. Germany oil and gas imports from Russia surge in value even as volumes dwindle
  • France +1.40%. France April final CPI +4.8% vs +4.8% y/y prelim
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 1.32% in early trade, with banks climbing to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
  • Spain April final CPI +8.4% vs +8.4% y/y prelim.
  • Coming up in the session: Eurozone March industrial production at 0900 GMT.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than nine basis point to 2.91%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 0.90%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 1.73%.
  • European futures mostly higher. FTSE +1.21%; CAC -1.20%; DAX +1.03% and EURO STOXX +1.17%.
