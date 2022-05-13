Moderna's COVID vaccine Spikevax authorized in Switzerland for kids aged 6 to 11
May 13, 2022 4:50 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Swissmedic authorized Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax for expanded use in children aged six to 11 years.
- Children in this age group will receive two half doses (50 micrograms), at an interval of four weeks.
- The Swiss drug regulator added that vaccination is particularly beneficial for children with previous illnesses in whom the risk of severe COVID-19 is increased.
- The agency said that the main study in children aged 6 to 11 years found that the immune response triggered by the vaccine against COVID-19 causing virus was comparable with that in young adults.
- The commonly reported side effects were pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, shivering or nausea, and were similar to those in adolescents and young adults.
- Swissmedic noted that fever occurred more frequently in children, while muscle and joint pains were seen less often than in adolescents or adults. The effects were generally mild to moderate and lasted for a few days.