ScreenPro acquires Naturevan Nutrition
May 13, 2022 4:55 AM ETScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRSF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ScreenPro Security (OTCPK:SCRSF) has completed the acquisition of Naturevan Nutrition, a privately-held British Columbia corporation, focused on the health and wellness industry.
- The addition provides ScreenPro an entry into the health and wellness space with immediate sales, an e-commerce team, and established sales distribution channel.
- Both parties have entered into a share purchase agreement, under which the company acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Naturevan for an aggregate purchase price of $2.2M by the issuance of an aggregate of 25.84M units of the company and $650,000 in cash.
- Each unit consists of one common share of the company issued at a deemed price of $0.06/share, and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the company at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of two years.
- The deal provides Naturevan immediate diversification, growth opportunities through its sales channels and online platform, and synergies with Concierge Medical as it provides product offerings to clients and future expandability of business lines.
- Pursuant to the deal, Naturevan has become a wholly owned operating subsidiary of the company. The company has appointed Lena Kozovski as director, CEO, and CFO of Naturevan following the closing of the acquisition.