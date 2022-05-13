Intercontinental Exchange raises $8B to finance acquisition of Black Knight and redemption of 2022 and 2023 notes
May 13, 2022 5:20 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) has priced an underwritten public offering of $8B in new senior notes in six tranches.
- The senior notes comprise $1.25B of 3.650% senior notes due 2025, $1.5B of 4.000% senior notes due 2027, $1.25B of 4.350% senior notes due 2029, $1.5B of 4.600% senior notes due 2033, $1.5B of 4.950% senior notes due 2052 and $1B of 5.200% senior notes due 2062.
- The offering is expected to close on May 23.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2025 notes, the 2027 notes, the 2029 notes and the 2062 notes, together with the issuance of commercial paper and/or borrowings under its revolving credit facility, cash on hand or other immediately available funds and borrowings under a new senior unsecured term loan facility, to finance the cash portion of the purchase price for Black Knight, Inc. under the terms of the merger agreement, which was announced on May 4, 2022.
- The company also delivered a notice of redemption to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (formerly Wells Fargo Bank, National Association), as trustee under the indentures governing the $500M of ICE’s 2.350% senior notes due September 15, 2022, the $400M of ICE’s 3.450% senior notes due September 21, 2023, the $1B of ICE’s 0.700% senior notes due June 15, 2023 and the $800M of ICE’s 4.00% senior notes due October 15, 2023 which will be delivered to the holders of the 2022 and 2023 Notes on May 13, 2022.
- The 0.700% senior notes due June 15, 2023 will be redeemed on May 24, 2022, and the 2.350% senior notes due September 15, 2022, the 3.450% senior notes due September 21, 2023 and the 4.00% senior notes due October 15, 2023 will be redeemed on June 12, 2022 from the proceeds of the 2033 Notes and the 2052 Notes, together with cash on hand or other immediately available funds.