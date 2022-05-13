NXP Semiconductors raises $1.5B through unsecured notes
May 13, 2022 5:24 AM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has priced an offering by its subsidiaries NXP B.V., NXP Funding LLC and NXP USA, Inc. of $500M of 4.400% senior unsecured notes due 2027 and $1B of 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2033.
- Offering is expected to close on or around May 16, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering of the 2027 notes, together with all or a portion of the net proceeds of the 2033 notes will be used to redeem the $900M of outstanding dollar-denominated 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and any remaining net proceeds of the 2027 notes will be temporarily held as cash and other short term securities or used for general corporate purposes.
- The company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering of the 2033 notes to the financing of, in whole or in part, one or more eligible green projects.
- Shares up 1.5% premarket.