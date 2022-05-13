Northrop Grumman launches exchange offer for notes issued earlier
May 13, 2022 5:35 AM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) commenced its offer to eligible holders to exchange any and all of the $421.66M principal amount of its outstanding unsecured notes issued earlier.
- The registered exchange offer consists of an offer to exchange up to the total principal amount of each series of restricted notes for an equal principal amount of the corresponding series of exchange notes.
- The settlement date will be promptly after the expiration date (June 13, 2022) and is expected to be within two business days after the expiration date.