It's been quite an interesting week in cryptoland, with stablecoin TerraUSD (UST-USD) losing its dollar peg (its now worth 10 cents) and sister token Luna (LUNA-USD) crashing to $0. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) also plunged to as low as $26,292, losing 32% of its value since the beginning of the month, before rebounding as much as 12% early Friday to $30,947. The crypto sector has been swept up in broad selling of risk assets like tech stocks, as well as worries over the industry as a whole and fears of more liquidations.

Commentary: "Over half of all Bitcoin and Ether traded on exchanges are versus a stablecoin, with USDT or Tether taking the largest share," analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a research note. "For these types of stablecoins, the market needs to trust that the issuer holds sufficient liquid assets they would be able to sell in times of market stress."

As mentioned earlier this week, another long-term incentive was that crypto could provide a store of value via anonymous transactions and wallets, but not only have governments gotten better at tracking the assets, they are on the verge of regulating them big time. While early investors are still likely to be in comfortable positions, traders who bought crypto as prices surged last year are finding themselves in a difficult situation. For example, someone that bought Bitcoin (BTC-USD) after Matt Damon's viral Fortune Favors the Brave commercial - which first aired on October 28, 2021 (and was replayed during the Super Bowl) would be sitting on losses north of 50%.

Stronger together: All the industry worries are prompting some big players to look at combining their resources. Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire founder of crypto exchange FTX, just disclosed a 7.6% stake in Robinhood (HOOD), sending the beaten down shares of the popular retail brokerage up 20% in AH trading on Thursday. While Bankman-Fried has no "intention of taking any action toward changing or influencing the control of [Robinhood], he might call for the company to consider "strategic alternatives or operational or management initiatives." Robinhood has jumped heavily into crypto space with many currencies, wallets and an international presence, while FTX opened a wait-list for a new stock trading platform in February.