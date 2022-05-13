Neurocrine Biosciences valbenazine gets FDA orphan drug status for Huntington disease

May 13, 2022 6:08 AM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to Neurocrine Biosciences' (NASDAQ:NBIX) valbenazine to treat Huntington disease (HD).
  • The company said treatment of chorea associated with HD is within the scope of the orphan drug designation.
  • HD is a rare, genetic disease which causes progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the brain.
  • In December 2021, the company reported that valbenazine met the main goal of a phase 3 trial, dubbed KINECT-HD, to treat chorea associated with HD.
  • "We are in the process of completing data analysis from the KINECT-HD and the ongoing KINECT-HD2 studies, which will form the basis of our supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for submission to the FDA later this year," said CEO Kevin Gorman.
  • The company noted that enrollment is ongoing in the KINECT-HD2 open-label study to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of valbenazine to treat chorea in HD.
