Neurocrine Biosciences valbenazine gets FDA orphan drug status for Huntington disease
May 13, 2022 6:08 AM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to Neurocrine Biosciences' (NASDAQ:NBIX) valbenazine to treat Huntington disease (HD).
- The company said treatment of chorea associated with HD is within the scope of the orphan drug designation.
- HD is a rare, genetic disease which causes progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the brain.
- In December 2021, the company reported that valbenazine met the main goal of a phase 3 trial, dubbed KINECT-HD, to treat chorea associated with HD.
- "We are in the process of completing data analysis from the KINECT-HD and the ongoing KINECT-HD2 studies, which will form the basis of our supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for submission to the FDA later this year," said CEO Kevin Gorman.
- The company noted that enrollment is ongoing in the KINECT-HD2 open-label study to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of valbenazine to treat chorea in HD.