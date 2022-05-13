Rivian recalls R1T electric truck amid faulty airbag sensors
May 13, 2022
- As per a a report filed with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is recalling some of its R1T electric pickup trucks over faulty airbag systems.
- Wall Street Journal cites that the recall covers 502 R1T trucks from the 2022 model year that were produced late September 2021 through early April 2022.
- In its first ever vehicle recall, Rivian said in its report, "Occupant Classification System may not deactivate the air bag when a child or child seat occupies the front passenger seat."
- In its Q1 earnings yesterday, the company has shipped 1,227 vehicles to customers, bringing its total number of deliveries up to 2,148 vehicles; assuming all to be R1T trucks, the recall covers ~23% of delivered vehicles.
- The company plans to replace the front passenger seats for the affected trucks brought in to the company's 20 service centers located across U.S.
- Rivian is facing production difficulties in recent months, including a shortage of semiconductors and issues ramping up its factory to a 5-day-a-week-schedule.
- Rivian confirmed 2022 annual production guidance for 25K vehicles.
- Shares trading 5.5% higher premarket.