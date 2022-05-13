Hardwoods Distribution GAAP EPS of $1.82, revenue of $644.9M
May 13, 2022 6:32 AM ETHardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDIUF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hardwoods Distribution press release (OTC:HDIUF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.82.
- Revenue of $644.9M (+121.5% Y/Y).
- We expect demand for our products to remain strong in 2022, supported by strong fundamentals in our end markets. We continue to see a multi-year runway for growth in the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial end-markets that we participate in. While interest rates have increased in recent weeks and are expected to rise further as central banks work to slow inflation, mortgage rates remain well below their historical trend and demand for housing continues to significantly outstrip supply in the markets we serve. Our customers today continue to be very busy, and anticipate being so well into 2022.