Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) said Friday it has received interest from 10 potential investors after it solicited proposals on strategic alternatives, including a buyout.

The investors have been given detailed information on the company's business and finances after signing confidentiality agreements, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) said.

The company also released earnings for FY 2021 ended in March, with net profit rising 70% Y/Y to ¥194.7B (~$1.5B), or ¥442.05/share, from ¥114B, or ¥251.25/share, in the prior year, as sales rose in all business segments.

For the current financial year, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) forecasts a 7% increase in operating profit to ¥170B on sales of ¥3.3T.

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) put itself up for auction last month after its proposed restructuring plan to split itself in two was rejected by shareholders.