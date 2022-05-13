Toshiba talking with 10 potential investors over strategic options

May 13, 2022 6:35 AM ETToshiba Corporation (TOSBF)TOSYYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Toshiba Computer Shop

tbradford/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) said Friday it has received interest from 10 potential investors after it solicited proposals on strategic alternatives, including a buyout.

The investors have been given detailed information on the company's business and finances after signing confidentiality agreements, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) said.

The company also released earnings for FY 2021 ended in March, with net profit rising 70% Y/Y to ¥194.7B (~$1.5B), or ¥442.05/share, from ¥114B, or ¥251.25/share, in the prior year, as sales rose in all business segments.

For the current financial year, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) forecasts a 7% increase in operating profit to ¥170B on sales of ¥3.3T.

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) put itself up for auction last month after its proposed restructuring plan to split itself in two was rejected by shareholders.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.