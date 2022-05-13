Nissan COO indicates third U.S. auto plant in U.S. for meeting EV demand

May 13, 2022 6:52 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Front view of black Nissan X-trail parked in the street

Aliaksandr Litviniuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) is looking to add a new auto plant in the U.S. for meeting the growing demand of EVs, COO Ashwani Gupta stated to reporters as stated by Bloomberg.
  • The company now has two auto plants in the U.S. One in Canton, Mississippi and other in Smyrna, Tennessee.
  • Although the new plant will will be an extension to its existing plant it will be an added assembly line.
  • The company yesterday reported Q1 results wherein it saw a significant Y/Y revenue surge and it posted a net income compared to a net loss prior year.
