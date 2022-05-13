Mitsubishi Tanabe wins FDA approval for oral form of ALS drug

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Japanese pharma company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (OTCPK:MTZPY) announced on Friday that the FDA approved Radicava ORS (edaravone), an oral suspension for the treatment of adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • Radicava ORS delivers the same active ingredient as the company’s intravenous ALS therapy, Radicava, which was approved by the FDA in 2017.
  • Radicava ORS is designed for self-administration and can be taken at home with a similar dosing regimen to Radicava.
  • The FDA approval was based on data indicating comparable levels of Radicava ORS to the levels from Radicava IV infusion in the blood following administration.
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (OTCPK:MTZPY) is a member of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group (OTCPK:MTLHY) (OTCPK:MTLHF).
  • Read: In March, an expert panel of the FDA voted against granting the approval for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) for its experimental ALS therapy, AMX0035.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.