Mitsubishi Tanabe wins FDA approval for oral form of ALS drug
May 13, 2022 6:57 AM ETMitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTZPY)MTLHY, MTLHFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Japanese pharma company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (OTCPK:MTZPY) announced on Friday that the FDA approved Radicava ORS (edaravone), an oral suspension for the treatment of adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- Radicava ORS delivers the same active ingredient as the company’s intravenous ALS therapy, Radicava, which was approved by the FDA in 2017.
- Radicava ORS is designed for self-administration and can be taken at home with a similar dosing regimen to Radicava.
- The FDA approval was based on data indicating comparable levels of Radicava ORS to the levels from Radicava IV infusion in the blood following administration.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (OTCPK:MTZPY) is a member of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group (OTCPK:MTLHY) (OTCPK:MTLHF).
