Six Flags Corporation is a top pick at Jefferies

Jefferies slots Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) as a top pick in the leisure sector after taking in the theme park operator's earnings report that featured strong in-park spending.

Analyst David Katz said SIX's quarterly operating performance boosted the firm's confidence in its estimates. Katz thinks that as Six Flags (SIX) focuses on pricing strategies and service delivery, pre-pandemic attendance trends become less relevant.

Looking ahead, Six Flags management's strategies to improve overall guest experiences and unit economics are expected to drive stronger financial performance.

On a valuation check, SIX is noted to be trading at ~7.2X the 2023 EBITDA.

Jefferies has a Buy rating on Six Flags (SIX) and price target of $60, which reps more than 100% upside potential.

Dig into the Six Flags earnings call transcript.